President talks to bereaved families of shuhada, pays tribute to sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday talked to the bereaved families of Shuhada of Pakistan Army on phone and paid tribute to their services and sacrifices.

The president talked to the families of Major Saqib Bajwa and Naek Ali Baqar who were martyred on July 2 in Balochistan and sepoy Gul Rauf who embraced shahadat on June 20 in North Waziristan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the president appreciated the patriotism and sacrifices of the bereaved families and acknowledged the commitment of shuhada with their duties and motherland.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.