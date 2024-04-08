President summons Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, the 9th April 2024 at 09:00 am.
The President summoned the Senate session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

