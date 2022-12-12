President strongly condemns unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces in Chaman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces targeting the civilian population in Chaman.

The president emphasised the need for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

He hoped that the Afghan government would take strict action against those involved in the incident.

He said the protection of the civilian population living on both sides of the border was the responsibility of both countries.

The president expressed condolence over the loss of lives and prayed for early recovery of those injured and sympathised with the victim families.