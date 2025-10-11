President strongly condemns Khwarij terrorist attack in DIKhan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack of Khwarij on a police training center in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president paid tributes to the martyred police personnel and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president commended the sacrifices of brave personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland and set a great example.

While praising the timely and bold response of the police and security forces, he reiterated that the entire nation and the security forces were united till complete eradication of terrorism.