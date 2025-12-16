President strongly condemns attack on polio team in Bajaur 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, strongly condemned the attack on a polio vaccination team in the Tangi area of Bajaur district.

The president expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a constable deputed to protect the polio team and a civilian, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

He said the nation saluted the sacrifice of Constable Sajjad Ahmed and such sacrifices of shuhada would not go in vain.

The president further observed that attacks on the national campaign to eradicate a deadly disease like polio were crimes against humanity, adding the national resolve to complete eradication of polio would not be allowed to weaken under any circumstances.

He reiterated that the polio vaccination drive would continue uninterrupted.