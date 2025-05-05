25.5 C
National

President stresses timely completion of public welfare projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday stressed that the ongoing public welfare projects initiated by the Sindh government should be completed as soon as possible.

He was talking to senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at President House.

Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed the president on various development initiatives currently underway across the province.

Senator Palwasha Khan, Ziaullah Afridi, and other PPP officials also attended the meeting.

Discussions also covered the broader development strategy for Sindh, including modernization of key sectors and internal party matters.

