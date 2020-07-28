President stresses on active role of welfare bodies, philanthropists in helping poor amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged upon the welfare organizations, civil society and philanthropists to step forward in caring for financially weaker segments of society during the difficult times of pandemic. During his visit to a shelter home set up by the government at Tarlai in the outskirts of the capital, the president said helping poor and deserving people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha was a religious and national obligation. The president reviewed the arrangements made for the homeless and needy at the shelter home and interacted with the people.

He instructed Managing Director Bait ul Maal Aun Abbas Bappi on the occasion to take special care of elderly. He lauded the contribution of Saylani Welfare Trust for providing quality food to the helpless and laborers at shelter home. He also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the shelter home to contain the spread of coronavirus. The president was given a briefing by PM’s Focal person for Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman about the measures taken to provide relief to the workers and out-of-town laborers.

It was highlighted that the number of people at the shelter home had increased after the opening of construction sector by the government. Later, the president also visited a nearby market of sacrificial animals set up ahead of Eid ul Azha where he reviewed the implementation of SOPs and safety measures to control coronavirus.