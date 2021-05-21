ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the need to promote mega sports events in the country to utilize the talent of youth and project Pakistan’s soft image in the world.

Talking to the management of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the launch of the League would provide a quality platform to Kashmiri youth to display their cricketing talent besides promoting the Valley’s beautiful landscapes and culture at global level.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi, President KPL Arif Malik, CEO KPL Chaudhary Shahzad Akhtar, members of senior management of KPL, franchise owners and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

President Alvi lauded the efforts of KPL Management and expressed the hope that the mega event would prove to be successful and would allow the Kashmiri youth to exhibit their skills.

The management of KPL briefed the President about the purpose and objectives of the League, saying that it would help promote the cause of Kashmir across the world and would also put Kashmir on the global sports map.

The President assured the delegation of extending all possible support for highlighting the event at national and international levels.