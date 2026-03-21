President spends busy Eid day in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Mar 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari spent a busy day of Eid-ul-Fitr in his hometown Nawabshah.

Elected representatives and dignitaries met him at Zardari House Nawabshah.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ismail Rahu, members of the provincial assembly including Dr. Bahadur Dahri, Sher Muhammad Mugheri, senior party leaders and dignitaries met President Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and extended Eid greetings.

President Zardari extended Eid greetings to the elected representatives and elders and also directed them to supervise the development works being done in their respective constituencies and solve problems of the people.

He asked the representatives to take care of people and the needy and increase contacts with the citizens.

He directed the public representatives to dedicate their abilities for the development of the country.