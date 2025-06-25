President SCBAP calls on Counselor General of Iran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), met with Alireza Rajai, Counselor General of Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) in Quetta.

According to a press note released here by the SCBAP on Wednesday, the President SCBAP strongly condemned the unprovoked, unwarranted and uncalled-for attack on the sovereign state of Iran.

He termed it a blatant violation of Iran’s territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international covenants and universally accepted global and humanitarian norms. The President described Iran’s retaliatory strikes as essential for the protection of its territorial sovereignty and consistent with the inherent right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, Vice President SCBAP, Baluchistan, Mir Attaulah Langove, President, High Court Bar Association, Quetta, and Malik Inayat Kanci Advocate, former Home Minister, Government of Baluchistan, also accompanied the President SCBAP during the meeting.

The participants particularly acknowledged the valor and resilience of the Iranian people, who stood firm in the face of the unjustified aggression against their independent nation. They also commended the high level of battle-readiness demonstrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

At this juncture, the President specifically lauded the leadership and wisdom of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, who emerged as a symbol of courage, steering his nation with resolve and clarity.

During the discussions, the President remarked that the attack on Iran bore a striking resemblance to the unprovoked aggression launched against Pakistan by India, under the false pretext of the Pehalgam incident. He noted that Pakistan had forcefully responded to that act of hostility with precise and decisive retaliatory strikes, leaving the aggressor without justification or response. He further emphasized that Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan were not only geographic neighbors but also share deep-rooted Islamic ties, values, and principles—making them inherently aligned and resilient against hostile elements and disruptive forces.

The recurrence of such unjustified acts of aggression against both Pakistan and Iran, the President stated, can be interpreted as an assault on Islamic ideology, beliefs, and core principles. He stressed that the urgent need of the hour is for a united front comprising these three Islamic nations to stand firm against foreign threats, in order to protect and uphold the ideological foundations of Islam. He also called upon the broader Muslim Ummah to set aside minor internal differences and unite under a common cause. In this spirit, the President expressed gratitude to the Iranian government and people for their support of Pakistan during its recent tensions with India. He also urged a collective and unified stance to bring an end to the unlawful oppression in Gaza and Indian-Occupied Kashmir, and called for the liberation of these regions from occupying forces.

On the other hand, the Iranian Consul General endorsed the sentiments and viewpoints expressed by the SCBAP leadership. He reiterated that Iran’s retaliatory strikes were carried out purely in self-defense. Speaking on behalf of the Iranian government and people, he extended heartfelt thanks to the people and government of Pakistan, as well as other concerned institutions, for their unequivocal, vocal, and principled support in response to the baseless aggression against Iran by Israel.

In the end, the Consul General stated that “the power of the pen is greater than that of missile”, as such, both sides agreed that the legal communities of both nations can play a pivotal role with in exposing and condemning the ongoing war crimes and human rights violations being committed against the people of Gaza and Indian-Occupied Kashmir—atrocities or anywhere in the world that defy the principles of humanity and international law. They mutually resolved to continue holding such consultative and constructive engagements in the future.