President says country to stay on path of democracy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that he always had a firm conviction that neither Pakistan would go into default nor it would derail from the path of constitutionalism and democracy.

The president expressed his views in a private Tv (Hum News) talk show programme.

Responding to various queries, the president expressed his optimism that election in the two provinces would be held and the Supreme Court that had been seized of the matter would make a final decision.

“I still expect, that the democratic path will emerge from the Supreme Court’s proceedings,” he added.

To a question, the president said in the democratic countries, elections were not dependent upon availability of funds, census or security issues.

“In democratic set ups, delays in elections are not acceptable,” he said and added that in his letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he had quoted two former US presidents who held elections despite different challenging issues.

The president opined that election in Punjab province could not be postponed on the basis of census and security situation as the situation in the country was better than 2018.

“There is no way out except holding of elections on time as no deviation is permissible under the constitution,” he stressed.

Responding to another question, he observed that few individuals in the ruling parties could wanted to postpone the elections, but there were others who did not.

The economic situation of the country was not good, he said and termed delay in holding of election in the provinces as unfortunate.

To a question, the president said that he considered the current parliament as incomplete as it was functioning without a major political party.

He reiterated that he was not a president of PTI owing to the holding of the office of the President of Pakistan.

He said every office had dignity and all the institutions should be respected. During his maiden meeting with the incumbent prime minister, he had talked about the dignity of institutions, the president added.

To another question, the president said that the biggest administrative exercise was carried out during the general elections, adding there were two aspects of the ECP; first holding of free and fair elections and second, of making administrative efforts.

The president opined that currently, the ECP was being under pressure and cited the independent functioning of an election governing body in the neighbouring country.

About the Supreme Court, the president said that as an institution, it should rise above the occasion.

He regretted that the situation had given rise to concerns among the nation. Unanimity and consensus in the apex court would encourage the nation, but the situation had, so far, upset the nation, he added.

The president agreed with a question that the Supreme Court was under stress. If an institution was put under stress, it led to breakdown and the country’s judiciary was also facing such stress.

The president replied that he had sent the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the Supreme Judicial Council after applying his mind and forming an opinion as there were certain allegations.

So, he adopted the constitutional approach and sent it to appropriate forum because the president office had no powers to investigate it, he emphasized.

Replying to a query about the current volatile political situation, the president said that he had been trying for months to bring the political leadership to sit together.

He said great nations forgave each other and move ahead but here the people and especially politicians were not forgiving, he regretted, adding the purpose of parliament and the system was to negotiate with each other.

The president stressed that for the sake of country, all the political forces, especially those at the helms of affairs to forgive each other, reconcile and chart a way forward.

He also categorically said that he did not discuss the political issues with the current establishment.

The president regretted that the country was confronted with issues of poverty, inflation and dearth of food items while the politicians were trying to save their interests.

The president to a question, said that he had sent back the judicial reforms bill back for reconsideration with certain observations.

Whereas, he said that he had signed all other advices received from the government and only sent back 10 among them.

About the previous government’s policy over terrorism, the president said that a combined policy could handle the issue.

He also defended his meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and said that in the past, he had held consultations with the PTI leader regarding appointment of new chief of army staff, so that unanimous consensus could be developed.

He also lauded the personnel of armed forces who were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the motherland.