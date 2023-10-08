President saddened over loss of lives, properties in earthquake in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in the devastating earthquake that hit Afghanistan’s province of Herat on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the President House, Arif Alvi called upon the international community and the Islamic world to support Afghanistan in this hour of need.

The president also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and early recovery to those injured in the disastrous earthquake.