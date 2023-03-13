President recommends 10 great books for nation’s reading list

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday recommended 10 great books to the citizens for their to-be-read list in the year 2023.
Every year, Dr Alvi since his assumption of the office, recommends worth-reading books that inspires him.
The president, in a video message, urged the nation to promote book reading and spread the message of love for mankind.
The list comprising 10 books includes:
1. The End of History and the Last Man by Francis Fukuyama
2. The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order by Samuel P. Huntington
3. Journey Into Europe: Islam, Immigration, and Identity by Akbar Ahmed
4. The Islamic Enlightenment: The Modern Struggle Between Faith and Reason by Christopher de Bellaigue
5. Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War by Samuel Moyn
6. Three Presidents and an Aide: Life, Power & Politics by Arshad Sami Khan
7. Think Again by Adam Grant
8. hrough Two Doors at Once: The Elegant Experiment That Captures the Enigma of Our Quantum Reality by
Anil Ananthaswamy
9. The Illustrated Rumi: A Treasury of Wisdom from the Poet of the Soul by Rumi
10. Sukhn-e-Iftikhar by Iftikhar Arif