President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening maritime safety, security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan remained committed to strengthening maritime safety, security and regulatory oversight in line with its international obligations.

In a message on the occasion of World Maritime Day, being observed on September 24, while extending his greetings to Pakistan’s seafarers, maritime professionals, port authorities, ship operators, regulators, training institutions and all others associated with the maritime sector, he said their professionalism and dedication are vital to the safety and efficiency of maritime transport.

The president said this year’s theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”, highlighted the importance of translating international maritime standards into effective national laws, regulations and day-to-day practice.

The president said their seafarers and maritime professionals are at the heart of this effort.

“We must continue to invest in maritime education, training and professional competence while ensuring that our workforce is prepared for technological change, including digital navigation, automation, new fuels and cybersecurity,” the President Secretariat Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He further said Pakistan is also advancing the modernisation of its maritime infrastructure. The installation of a modern Vessel Traffic Management System at Port Qasim would strengthen navigational safety, vessel monitoring, maritime security and operational efficiency.

Alongside digitalisation, they must continue to strengthen environmental protection and prepare their ports and maritime workforce for the transition towards greener shipping, he stressed.

“During the current regional tensions, our seafarers and maritime personnel have once again made the nation proud by going beyond the call of duty under demanding circumstances. They have demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism and resolve, turning challenges that appeared impossible into achievements of which the nation can take pride,” he added

The president observed that a strong maritime sector could support trade, employment, connectivity and investment while contributing to national economic development, and opined that effective implementation of international standards, stronger institutions, modern infrastructure and skilled maritime professionals would help Pakistan realise this potential.

On the occasion, the president paid tribute to Pakistan’s seafarers and all maritime professionals whose work supported their economy and international trade.

He further urged all stakeholders to continue working together to translate maritime policies and standards into effective practice and higher standards of safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility.