President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to deepen longstanding partnership with Japan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in the fields of development, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“Pakistan and Japan enjoy a relationship rooted in decades of trust, mutual respect, and consistent cooperation”, President Zardari said while speaking at a reception marking the 66th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

He highlighted Japan’s enduring support for Pakistan and its vital role in the country’s development journey.

At the outset of the event, President Zardari requested the participants to observe one minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of the recent blast in Tarlai, Islamabad, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

“Japan is widely admired across the world for its technological achievements and its rich cultural heritage,” the president said adding “The Japanese people place great importance on discipline and dignity. They value family and community, and they honour tradition while steadily embracing progress and innovation. These qualities are well understood and appreciated in Pakistan.”

He emphasized that Pakistan placed great importance on its relationship with Japan, describing it as a partnership that had grown steadily over many decades of diplomatic ties.

“Japan has stood with Pakistan in difficult times,” he said, recalling Japan’s compassionate and practical support during climate-related disasters.

He said beyond immediate assistance, Japan’s continued engagement in development cooperation and disaster-risk preparedness had been deeply valued and widely felt. “For this, we are sincerely grateful”, he added.

President Zardari said Pakistan looked to Japan as a model of technological excellence and innovation, and seeks to learn from its experience to build skills, strengthen institutions, and prepare its youth for the future.

As regards economic cooperation, he noted that more than 80 Japanese companies were currently operating in Pakistan, contributing to economic growth, creating employment, and sharing valuable expertise, which reflected Japan’s confidence in Pakistan’s potential.

Referring to Pakistan’s strategic geographic location at the crossroads of Asia, the president said the country connects trade routes, energy corridors, and regional markets, offering significant opportunities along with shared responsibilities.

In this context, he appreciated Japan’s longstanding contribution to Pakistan’s development, particularly through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which he described as a respected symbol of sustainable and people-centred progress.

“Pakistan and Japan share a belief in strong families, social harmony, and respect for human dignity. These shared principles give our partnership depth and resilience,” the president said, adding that he was confident bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger with purpose, clarity, and shared ambition.

Extending warm greetings, he conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty the Emperor and Her Majesty the Empress, and wished the people of Japan peace, progress, and continued prosperity.

The president also congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her landslide victory in elections and recalled Pakistan’s pride in his late wife, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, for being the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim World.