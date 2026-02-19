President reaffirms commitment to social justice, expands support for vulnerable groups

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):President, Asif Ali Zardari, while marking the World Day of Social Justice, has reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to justice, equality and human dignity, pledging continued efforts to protect and uplift the country’s most vulnerable communities.

In a message issued on the Day, the president said the observance of the international day underscores Pakistan’s constitutional obligation to eliminate exploitation and promote the wellbeing of all citizens. Citing Articles 3, 37 and 38 of the Constitution, he emphasized the State’s responsibility to ensure equality and social protection without discrimination.

The president highlighted the government’s continued investment in social protection initiatives despite fiscal constraints.

The budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme has increased significantly from Rs. 34 billion at its inception to Rs. 716 billion for the fiscal year 2025–26, now supporting 10 million households nationwide.

Additional assistance is being extended through institutions such as Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution and the Prime Minister Youth Programme. These initiatives provide healthcare, education, shelter, food support and interest-free loans, with special focus on the elderly, differently-abled persons, women, youth, minorities and transgender individuals, he said.

The president noted that provincial governments are complementing federal efforts through targeted programmes in health, education, nutrition, skill development and financial inclusion. Among the highlighted initiatives were the Universal Health Insurance programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the “Ba-himmat Buzurg” scheme in Punjab and the Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Support Program in Sindh.

Acknowledging challenges such as inflation, climate change and fiscal pressures, the president said low-income households are disproportionately affected. While targeted measures have helped cushion the poorest segments of society, he stressed that bridging the gap between needs and available resources requires sustained reforms, efficient public spending and stronger partnerships with provinces, civil society, the private sector and development partners.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s alignment with the United Nations’ vision of equitable and peaceful societies, the president referenced UN Resolution A/RES/62/10 and endorsed the 2026 theme, “Empowering Inclusion, Bridging Gaps for Social Justice.” He said inclusive policies and strengthened social protections are essential to combating poverty, inequality and unemployment while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

On global issues, the president stated that social justice remains an unfinished mission worldwide. He expressed concern over populations facing occupation and discrimination, citing the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine as enduring systemic oppression and prolonged deprivation of fundamental rights. He urged the international community to uphold international law, implement UN resolutions and ensure accountability.

President Zardari called for renewed resolve to promote fairness, equity and human dignity both within Pakistan and globally, stressing that a just society forms the foundation of peace, prosperity and national unity.