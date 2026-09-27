President reaffirms commitment to right to information

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the right of every citizen to access information, particularly on matters of public importance.

In a message on the International Day for Universal Access to Information observed on September 28, he said, “In a democracy, citizens can participate meaningfully in public life only when they have access to information that is timely, credible and reliable.”

“The Constitution of Pakistan provides a clear foundation for this right. The 18th Constitutional Amendment strengthened the constitutional framework for freedom of expression and inserted Article 19-A, which gives every citizen the right to access information in all matters of public importance, subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law. The Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 further provides a legal framework for access to information at the federal level,” he added.

“Today, however, the right to know has become more complex. The rapid growth of digital platforms, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies has changed the way information is produced, distributed and consumed,” he said, adding, “The challenge is no longer only whether information is available. It is also whether citizens can distinguish reliable information from content that is false, manipulated or deliberately designed to mislead.”

The President said, “Information can be distorted or weaponised by a range of actors, including state and non-state actors, terrorist and criminal networks and out-of-control and too powerful tech giants. This makes access to accurate and credible information more challenging and an extremely important part of an informed democracy. It also calls for greater attention to the role of pro-people journalists, media organisations, communication professionals, researchers and other experts in helping citizens navigate this fast-changing information environment.”

“Our response must therefore be to protect the citizen’s right to know while ensuring that the efforts to address monetised misinformation and disinformation do not become the vehicle to suppress legitimate public interest journalism, fair criticism and meaningful public debate,” he remarked.

He said, “Transparency, accountability and responsible communication by public institutions remain essential. Citizens must be able to obtain reliable information from credible sources, particularly on matters that directly affect their lives.”

“On this day, let us reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to protect the right of citizens to access information and to strengthen the institutions and professional practices needed to uphold that right in a rapidly changing information environment,” he concluded.