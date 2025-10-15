President reaffirms commitment to end hunger, ensure food security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to work hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure no child goes to bed hungry and every family can access safe, nutritious, and affordable food.

“Food security is not just a government duty, it is a shared responsibility. Together, we can build better foods and a better future for our nation,” the president said in his message in connection with World Food Day.

He said since 1979, the world has observed October 16, as World Food Day to highlight the importance of ending hunger and ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all. “This year’s theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future” emphasizes the need for unity and cooperation across governments, farmers, communities, and development partners to build a food-secure world.”

In Pakistan, he said, agriculture is the backbone of the economy and a source of livelihood for millions. Yet, food insecurity and malnutrition remain pressing challenges, worsened by climate shocks, floods, and high food prices. Too many families still struggle to afford a healthy diet, and children continue to face the impacts of undernutrition.

“The Government of Pakistan, through the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, is working closely with provincial authorities, international organisations, and the private sector to promote climate-smart farming, better water and land management, stronger food supply chains, and social protection for vulnerable groups. Relief efforts for flood-affected families, initiatives to cut food waste, and programmes to boost productivity are central to these efforts,” President Zardari added.