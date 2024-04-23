President Raisi pays respects at Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP): Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit to the port of city.

President Raisi laid a wreath at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered Fateha.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the distinguished dignitary.

President Raisi in his remarks recorded iin the visitors book, said: “I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan.”

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet were also present on the occasion.