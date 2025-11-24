President, PM vow to wipe out terrorism after FC HQ attack in Peshawar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by Fitna al Khawarij targeting Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the timely response by the police and security forces which averted a major loss.

Calling the attack a cowardly act of foreign backed anti-state elements, they reiterated the government’s resolve to completely wipe out the terrorism from the country.

“The attack is a cowardly act by foreign-backed terrorists who are enemies of our beloved country. The complete elimination of foreign-sponsored Khawarij terrorism from Pakistan is our top priority,” President Zardari said and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that those responsible for the incident should be identified at the earliest and brought to justice. He directed to extend immediate medical assistance to the injured and prayed for their swift recovery.

“We will thwart the evil designs of the terrorists who attack Pakistan’s security. The Government of Pakistan is fully determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country,” he reiterated.