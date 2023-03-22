President, PM vow to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed their resolve to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Both expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Barki and other soldiers in separate terrorist incidents in South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

President Alvi said the nation stood with their brave soldiers in the fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Our brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives protecting the country from the enemy forces.”

“Terrorism will be uprooted as it is against the very idea of Pakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.