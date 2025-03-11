President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on Jaffar Express; laud security forces for rapid response

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan province and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response.

The president lauded the valour of security forces for rescuing the passengers of Jaffar Express and said that attacks on innocent civilians and passengers were inhuman and condemnable acts.

The Baloch nation strongly opposed those elements who had taken unarmed passengers, elders and children as hostage, he added.

The president said neither any religion nor a society allowed such repugnant acts.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries during the attack, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that security forces officers and personnel were eliminating terrorists with bravely and professional capabilities during the ongoing response.

He said despite difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces was high and they were pushing back the coward terrorists with their timely action.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the security operation would soon meet with success and the terrorists would be eliminated, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that inhuman terrorists who launched the cowardly assault at Jaffar Express at Dhdhar-Bolan Pass did not deserve any concession. Terrorists were the enemies of progress and development of Balochistan province.

The prime minister said targeting of innocent passengers in the holy and blessed month of Ramazan ul Mubarak proved it clearly that terrorists had no relation with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan.

He also expressed the resolve of continuation of fight against terrorism till complete eradication of this specter from the country.

Any conspiracy to spread chaos and lawlessness in the country would be foiled, he said, adding that they would never allow enemies of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The prime minister said in this fight against terrorism, the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their security forces.