President, PM strongly condemn Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday strongly condemned the blast that took place in Mastung, near the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Expressing their deep grief over the loss of precious lives, they sympathised with the victims’ families.

The president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Praying for the early recovery of the injured, they directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical facilities to them.

Prime Minister Kakar reiterated that the government was fully resolved to eliminate terrorism from the country.