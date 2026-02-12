President, PM review political, economic & security situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where they reviewed the country’s political, economic and security situation as well as the prevailing regional and global environment.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar; Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi; Minister for Law & Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar; Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Senator Ahad Khan Cheema; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Syed Touqeer Hussain Shah; Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah, Senator Sherry Rehman and MNA, Raja Pervez Ashraf, a Presidency’s news release said.