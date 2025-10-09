President, PM praise security forces over successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday commended the officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s security forces for a successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the elimination of seven terrorists.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister paid tribute to Major Sibtain Haider, who was martyred after bravely fighting during the operation, thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy.

“Major Sibtain set a great example by sacrificing his life in defence of the country,” President Zardari said, expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the martyred officer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces were working day and night to safeguard the country.

“The entire nation, including myself, is proud of the courage and dedication of our armed forces,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to continue the war until the complete eradication of terrorism from Pakistan.

He added that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces in their unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.