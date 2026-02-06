President, PM praise security forces as 24 terrorists killed in KP operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 24 terrorists.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, appreciated the officers and personnel of the security forces for their professional capabilities and bravery in successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Orakzai and Khyber districts.

President Zardari said that the war against terrorism, fueled by external interference, was continuing successfully.

He reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism would continue until the menace was completely eradicated from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the war against terrorism until its complete elimination.

He said that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces in unwavering determination to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.