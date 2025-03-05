President, PM pay tribute to security forces for foiling terror attack on Bannu Cantt

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment and eliminating the terrorists behind the attempted strike.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss of losing their dear ones.

President Zardari said that the attack during Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan was a heinous act.

“The entire nation rejects such malicious acts. We are resolved to continue operations to eliminate the terrorists,” he remarked.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

“The cowardly terrorists attacking innocent citizens during the holy month of Ramazan deserve no mercy. The Khawarij are enemies of Pakistan and its innocent citizens, and their evil designs will never succeed. The entire nation stands alongside its security forces in the fight against the Khawarij until they are eliminated in toto,” the prime minister resolved.