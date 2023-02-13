President, PM pay tribute to late legend Zia Mohyeddin  

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of legendary icon of art and literature Zia Mohyeddin, terming it a loss of a talented and towering personality.

In their separate condolence messages, the president and the prime minister paid glowing tribute to Zia Mohyeddin for his contribution to the fields of art, literature, performing arts, acting, direction and production.

President Alvi said Zia Mohyeddin was an outstanding orator, who used to read prose and poetry in an excellent manner.

Terming the death of Mohyeddin a personal loss, the president said his talented personality would be long remembered.

Prime Minister Sharif said Zia Mohyeddin had a distinctive oratory style, adding that his voice would continue to resonate in the minds.

He said as a president of National Academy of Performing Arts, Mohyeddin played a significant role in training new artists.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul of Zia Mohyeddin to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.