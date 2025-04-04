President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing two terrorists in Kech operation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Buleda area of Kech district.

In separate statements received here, the President appreciated the bravery of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists during the operation.

“The entire nation stands with its security forces against terrorism as the forces are carrying out operations to eliminate terrorism,” the president said.

President Zardari reiterated commitment to complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the security forces for killing two terrorists in Buleda area of Kech district.

“The nation is proud of the fearless officers and soldiers of the security forces. The nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity will continue to be crushed in the same way,” the prime minister said.

He added that Pakistan’s war against terrorists would continue until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.