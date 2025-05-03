32.1 C
President, PM laud security forces for operations against Khwarij

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for killing five Khwarij in North Waziristan and Bajaur and arresting two others in Mohmand during three different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president and the prime minister also commended the forces for killing a highly wanted Khwarji leader and arresting another one.

The president reiterated the resolve of continuing actions against Khwarij and appreciated security forces’ operations for eliminating these elements, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said their determination for the eradication of terrorism and for the defence of the motherland was resolute.

The prime minister said that they would continue foiling the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.

He also reaffirmed continuing the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

