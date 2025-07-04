President, PM laud security forces for killing 30 terrorists in NW, thwarting infiltration attempt

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 30 Indian-backed Khawarij terrorists while attempting to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, commended the bravery of security forces for carrying out the successful intelligence-based operations.

“Security forces’ operations will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists. It is commendable that Pakistan’s security forces are successfully conducting operations to eliminate Indian-backed terrorists,” the president said.

He also reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, said that Pakistan’s courageous security forces served as an unyielding shield to protect the nation.

“The entire nation salutes the security forces. We are determined to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country completely,” the prime minister reiterated.