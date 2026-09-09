President, PM laud security forces for killing 11 terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operation against the Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan’s districts of Kharan and Washuk.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister commended the security forces for killing 11 terrorists during a timely and effective operation.

They expressed the resolve that the nefarious designs of terrorist elements operating with Indian patronage would be thwarted at all costs.

President Asif Zardari lauded the security forces for recovering 2.9 tonnes of explosives during an operation against terrorists in Washuk.

He said that operations against Fitna al-Hindustan would continue until the complete elimination of terrorist networks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for foiling the attempt to block a road and disrupt traffic in Kharan and praised the professional capabilities of the forces for destroying a terrorist hideout in Washuk and recovering 2.9 tonnes of explosives.

He said that operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and other terrorist elements would continue with full force.