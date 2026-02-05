President, PM hail security forces for successful Operation Radd-ul-Fitan I in Balochistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces and law-enforcement agencies for the successful completion of Operation Radd-ul-Fitan I in Balochistan, and described it as a major blow to terrorism and attempts to destabilize the province.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, President Zardari said the timely action of the security forces had foiled malicious attempts by hostile elements to sabotage peace in Balochistan. He reiterated that the elimination of externally backed terrorism from the country remained the top national priority.

The president expressed satisfaction that intelligence-based, coordinated operations had broken the leadership and operational capacity of terrorist networks supported from abroad. He paid tribute to innocent civilians and security personnel who were martyred during the operation and extended condolences to their families.

“The nation salutes the sacrifices of its martyrs and stands united against terrorism,” he said.

In a separate news release, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the officers and personnel of the security forces and the leadership of the armed forces for the success of the ongoing operation against terrorist elements seeking to undermine peace in Balochistan.

The prime minister commended the professional capabilities of the security forces for dismantling the command structure of militants and eliminating a total of 216 terrorists during the operation. He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, in terrorist attacks, and paid tribute to 22 security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and vowed that the nefarious designs of terrorists targeting innocent citizens would continue to be foiled.

The prime minister stated that by attacking innocent people, the terrorists had proven themselves enemies of Balochistan’s peace, development, and prosperity. He reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism would continue until its complete eradication from the country.

“The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the unwavering resolve to defend the homeland,” he said.