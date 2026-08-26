President, PM express grief over flash floods, landslides in Nepal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and widespread devastation caused by flash floods and mudslides in northern Nepal near the Tibet border.

In his message on the official X wall of the President, President Zardari conveyed Pakistan’s sympathies to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Nepal. He prayed for the recovery of the injured and the safe return of those still missing.

The Prime Minister, in his separate message on his X wall, said he was deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives and widespread devastation caused by the floods and landslides in Nepal’s Rasuwa District and other affected areas.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragedy,” the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal during this difficult time.

He prayed for the safety and well-being of all those in the affected areas.