President, PM express deep grief over passing of Mian Manzoor Wattoo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior politician and former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

President Asif Zardari said Mian Manzoor Wattoo rendered invaluable services to the public and for national development while serving as Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister of Punjab, Federal Minister, and in various other important political roles.

The late leader, as a senior politician, played an important role in strengthening democratic institutions and addressing local issues, the president said adding that his wisdom, leadership, and services for national unity will always be remembered.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the services of Late Manzoor Wattoo for the country’s politics will always be remembered.