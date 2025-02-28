President, PM condemn suicide blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate statements, prayed for swift recovery of the those injured in the blast including Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

President Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast, terming the act of targeting innocents in the mosque, as a heinous crime.

“Terrorists are the enemies of the country, nation and the humanity, the president added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical care to the injured.

Such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said expressing the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

He also summoned a report regarding the blast.