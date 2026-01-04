President, PM condemn Lakki Marwat, Bannu firing incidents, pay tribute to martyred Police personnel

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, Jan 04 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in firing incidents in Lakki Marwat and Bannu, and paid rich tribute to their sacrifices in the line of duty.

In separate statements, President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and saluted the supreme sacrifices of the martyred police officials. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience and fortitude for their families. The president said the services and sacrifices of the police and security forces for the maintenance of peace and public order were a source of pride for the nation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed profound sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Lakki Marwat firing incident. He offered prayers for the high ranks of the martyred police personnel and extended condolences to their families. The prime minister said the police had always played a frontline role in ensuring peace and security, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to safeguard citizens.

Both the president and the prime minister reiterated solidarity with the families of the martyrs and underscored the nation’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of police personnel who lay down their lives in the fight against violence and terrorism.