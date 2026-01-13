President, PM commend security forces for successful operation against terrorists in Qalat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists linked with Indian-backed proxy group Fitna-ul-Hindustan in Qalat district of Balochistan, and reaffirmed the state’s resolve to protect national security.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the president lauded the professionalism and bravery of the security personnel, saying that actions against terrorists operating with foreign support were indispensable for safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability.

He reiterated that counter-terrorism operations would continue with full force under the framework of the National Action Plan and Azm-e-Istehkam to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces for the operation in Qalat, during which four terrorists of Fitna-ul-Hindustan were killed. I a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister praised the forces for their effective action and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The PM stated that, under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, security forces were achieving significant successes against terrorist networks. He emphasized that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s determination to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Both the President and the Prime Minister expressed confidence in the capability and commitment of the security forces and underscored that operations against terrorist elements would continue until lasting peace and stability were ensured across Pakistan.