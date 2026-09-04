President, PM commend security forces for successful Balochistan operations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi, resulting in the killing of 36 terrorists during the last 24 hours.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister appreciated the professional capabilities and determination of the security forces in eliminating terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

President Zardari said the effective operations against terrorists were commendable, adding that the killing of over 1,188 terrorists in Balochistan during the current year reflected the security threats faced by the country as well as the capabilities of the security forces.

He reaffirmed the country’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism carried out with foreign patronage and support.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the professional commitment of the Pakistan Army and security forces for thwarting the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

He said the security forces, which were foiling the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, were a source of pride for the entire nation.

The prime minister said the elimination of more than 1,188 terrorists in Balochistan so far during 2026 was a clear manifestation of the state’s unwavering resolve and the superiority of the security forces.

He said under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, operations against anti-state elements would continue until the last terrorist was eliminated.

The prime minister reiterated that there would be no compromise on the peace of Pakistan.