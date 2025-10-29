President, PM commend security forces for eliminating Khwarij in Kurram 

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, lauded the security forces for their successful operation against Fitna al Khwarij in Dogar area of District Kurram and paid tribute to martyrs.

The president and the prime minister paid tribute to Captain Nauman Saleem and his five companions who were martyred in an operation against the Khawarij in the Dogar area of Kurram.

“The nation feels pride in the sacrifices of its brave sons,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president commended the determination, bravery, and professionalism of the security forces in their efforts to eliminate terrorism.

He said under the vision of Azm-e-Istihkam, the operations against the Indian-backed Khawarij insurgents would continue till terrorism was completely eradicated.

“The sacrifices of the martyrs are the guarantee of national unity, security, and stability,” he added.

The prime minister praised the security forces for successfully eliminating seven terrorists belonging to Fitnat al-Khawarij during the operation.

He paid rich tribute to Captain Dr. Nauman Saleem, Havaldar Amjad Ali, Naik Waqas Ahmed, Sepoy Ijaz Ali, Sepoy Muhammad Waleed, and Sepoy Muhammad Shehbaz, who embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed their heartfelt condolences to their families.

The prime minister, while reiterating the resolve to eliminate terrorism, said that the entire nation saluted their security forces and shuhada.