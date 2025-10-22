President, PM commend Pakistan Navy for foiling major narcotics smuggling attempts

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy for successfully foiling a major narcotics smuggling attempt worth billions of rupees.

The operation was carried out by PNS Yarmook under the Saudi-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF)’ Combined Task Force (CTF-150), in the Arabian Sea.

In separate statements, both leaders praised the Navy’s professional excellence and its growing international recognition.

President Zardari described the operation as a matter of national pride and a shining example of the Pakistan Navy’s professional capabilities. He emphasized that Yarmook’s success reflected the Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability.

“This major anti-narcotics action highlights Pakistan’s critical role in promoting global peace and maritime security,” the president noted, terming it a fine example of mutual Pak-Saudi cooperation.

He also extended special appreciation to Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the crew of Yarmook for their exemplary performance.

The prime minister said the officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy were engaged round the clock in safeguarding the country’s maritime boundaries.

“The entire nation including myself takes pride in officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy,” he added.