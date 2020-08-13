President pleads for national unity to overcome social, economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Felicitating the nation on 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi has called upon the Pakistanis to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of country.

“We need to stand united to meet the social, economic and security challenges being confronted by the nation,” the president said in his message on the Independence Day being celebrated across the country on Friday.

Extending his heartiest felicitations to the countrymen, President Alvi said the day reminded of the immense sacrifices rendered by the forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The day is an occasion to reaffirm our resolve to live up to the ideals of our founding fathers and pay homage to the heroic struggle of all the workers of Pakistan Movement,” he said.

Dr Alvi said the current Independence Day was being celebrated in extraordinarily difficult times as the entire world was affected by the coronavirus pandemic that had adversely impacted all sectors of life, including economy, health and education.

He mentioned that the pandemic brought enormous challenges for Pakistan, however, appreciated the resilient nation that followed the government’s brilliant strategy of smart lockdown.

The president paid tribute to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, who saved the lives of people by putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic.

He also admired the role of media, Ulema, the National Disaster Management Authority, the National Command Operation Centre, provincial governments and law enforcement agencies in creating awareness and help enforcing the standard operating procedures with regard to the COVID-19.

He acknowledged the success of the Ehsaas Programme that underlined the fact that the people get united when all segments of society are taken care of.

“Our economy is improving in every regard, and I am sure that we have reached a tipping point,” he said.

The president recalled that the nation always demonstrated resilience during past challenges like the earthquake of October 2005 and heavy floods in 2010, and lauded them for always exhibiting extreme unity in helping out the victims of natural calamities.

While commemorating the Independence Day, the president asked the nation not to forget the brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who had been subjected to harsh brutalities of Indian security forces.

“India has been committing gross human rights violations for over three decades and has intensified its brutalization with extra-judicial killings of innocent people in fake encounters since the imposition of siegs on 5th August, 2019,” he said.

President Alvi said the Indian government was targeting all minorities and wanted to impose Hindutva ideology in the country. The oppressive measures would further enhance hatred and resentment against India, he added.

“I assure the resilient people of IIOJK that Pakistan would continue to support them in their just struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” he said.