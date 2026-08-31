President pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani on his 5th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 5th death anniversary saying that his legacy of courage, dignity and steadfastness will continue to guide generations committed to justice and freedom.

“On this solemn occasion, we honour the memory of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and pay tribute to his sacrifices, as well as to the countless sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the president said in his message.

“Today, we commemorate the fifth death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a towering Kashmiri leader whose life was defined by courage, steadfastness and firm commitment to the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination,” the president added.

He said Syed Ali Shah Geelani devoted his entire life to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite prolonged imprisonment, house arrest and immense personal hardships, he remained firm in his convictions and resolute in his commitment to justice, dignity and freedom. His steadfastness and moral courage continue to inspire generations of Kashmiris.

His famous words, “Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai,” came to represent his deep emotional and political attachment to Pakistan and his firm belief in the just aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the president said adding that these words remained a powerful expression of his conviction and continue to resonate in the hearts of those who draw inspiration from his life and struggle.

He said reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm moral, political and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate pursuit of the right to self-determination.

“We will continue to advocate a just, peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he added.