President pays tribute to soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Friday paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan’s Boya area and strongly condemned the attack by the Indian-backed Fitna al Khawarij terrorists.

In a statement, he commended the four brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the terrorist attack and offered condolences to their families.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the injuries to innocent civilians, women and children.

The President lauded the security forces for their timely and courageous action against the terrorists.

He condemned the Afghan Taliban regime’s continued support for foreign terrorists under Indian patronage and vowed a resolute response.

President Zardari reiterated his commitment to take all possible measures for national security and protection of the people.