President pays tribute to security forces for operation against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Friday paid tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies for foiling the operation of the Indian-backed Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists in Kharan.

He commended the security forces for foiling the attempt to cause huge losses with timely and effective response.

He expressed resolve that the evil intentions of the anti-national elements will be foiled at all costs.

“The state will continue to respond to the anti-national elements with full force,” he added.