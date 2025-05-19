34.4 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Latest NewsNational

President pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Monday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating three terrorists in two different operations in Balochistan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing three terrorists of Indian proxy during the intelligence-based operations.
He said security forces would continue their operations till the complete eradication of terrorists.
He said it was a matter of satisfaction that the security forces of Pakistan undertook successful operations to end terrorism.
Pakistan had an unwavering determination to kill terrorist elements and defend the country, he added.
He expressed the national resolve to completely wipe out terrorism from the country.

