President pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of security forces personnel during an operation in Hangu and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In a statement, the president commended the security forces for killing eight militants in the operation and expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Captain Abuzar Farooq, Lieutenant Shiraz Babar and other soldiers.

He lauded the courage and bravery of the personnel who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country, saying their services would always be remembered.

President Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families.

He said the sacrifices of the country’s security forces and law-enforcement agencies had further strengthened the national resolve to eliminate terrorism and protect the country’s sovereignty and security.

The president reiterated that the nation stood with the security forces and their families and would continue to honour the sacrifices made in the line of duty.