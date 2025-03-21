16.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Latest News

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):

President Asif Ali Zardari Friday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating ten Khawarij during the operation in Dera Ismail Khan.
He appreciated the security forces for killing terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence-based operation.
He paid tribute to Captain Hasnain Akhtar Shaheed for embracing martyrdom during the operation.
He said the nation would remember forever the sacrifices of the brave martyrs.
He commended the patriotism and bravery of Captain Hasnain Akhtar Shaheed.
He condoled with the bereaved family of the Shaheed and prayed for grant of patience to them.
He said the operations of security forces would continue till the complete elimination of terrorists.
“We will have unwavering determination to defend the country and eradicate terrorist elements,” he added.
He expressed resolve to wipe out Fitna Al-Khawarij completely.

