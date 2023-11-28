President pays tribute to martyred troops of N.Waziristan, Pasni terrorist incidents

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in separate terrorist incidents that took place in North Waziristan and Pasni this month.

The president talked to the families of Sepoy Shahzeb, Sepoy Muhammad Sohail, and Lans Havaldar Basit Imran and paid tribute to the valour of the martyrs.

“The sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and terrorism will be eliminated from the soil of the country,” he said.

The president extended condolences to the family of the martyred troops and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant an elevated place to their souls.

Sepoy Shahzeb and Sepoy Muhammad Sohail were martyred on November 3rd and 12th in Garyum and Mir Ali areas of North Waziristan, respectively. Lans Havaldar Basit Imran sacrificed his life in the line of duty on Nov 3rd in Pasni, Balochistan.