President pays tribute to late Ajmal Niazi for ‘making an eternal mark in diverse fields’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to late columnist and intellectual Ajmal Niazi for his invaluable services in diverse fields.

“Late Ajmal Niazi has left an eternal mark with his immense contribution to multiple areas, including literature and journalism,” the president said in a tweet shared by his Office.

The president expressed deep grief over the death of Ajmal Niazi and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He also prayed for the patience of bereaved family.